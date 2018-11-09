Century Communities Inc (CCS) Holdings Reduced by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Century Communities worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,836,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 170,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 21.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,750,000 after acquiring an additional 232,059 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 100.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 310,133 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 32.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,292 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Communities from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

