Changyou.Com (CYOU) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Changyou.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 278,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,260. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $906.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Changyou.Com by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 184.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 209,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

