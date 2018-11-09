ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 108.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 157.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 144,646 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 7,800 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $105,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,947.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,192 shares of company stock worth $783,478. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

