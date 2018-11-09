Chanticleer (BURG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is engaged in owning and operating Hooters branded restaurants in international markets. Hooters restaurants are casual beach-themed establishments with sports on television, jukebox music, and Hooters Girls. The Company has rights to develop and operate Hooters restaurants in South Africa, rights to develop in Hungary and parts of Brazil, and has a joint venture with a franchisee in Australia. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:BURG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473. Chanticleer has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chanticleer will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

