Chardan Capital Increases Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Price Target to $91.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $77.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

TRHC stock opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.20, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $577,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,960. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,288,000 after purchasing an additional 484,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

