Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Given a $147.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a $147.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

NYSE:CRL opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.89.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,160. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,446,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,216,000 after purchasing an additional 292,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,108,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,556,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 702,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

