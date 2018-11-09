Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $138.89 and last traded at $137.68, with a volume of 25291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.14.

The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $502,801.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $149,942.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,671 shares of company stock worth $3,829,160 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 49,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,004,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

