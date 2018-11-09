Chemical Bank Acquires 765 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Chemical Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

