Chevron Co. (CVX) Receives $137.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,251. Chevron has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.