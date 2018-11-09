Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fossil Group worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fossil Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,660 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fossil Group stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $679,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

