Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,152,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,238 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,867,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,578,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,008,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

