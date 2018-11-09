Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Anthem by 8.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Anthem by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Anthem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $287.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total transaction of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $930,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,674 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

