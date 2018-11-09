Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $172.28 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

