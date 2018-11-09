Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce sales of $6.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $6.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full-year sales of $33.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $34.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.85 million, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 124.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc purchased 46,477 shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $427,588.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.99% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSSE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,418. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.05. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

