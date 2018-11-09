Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $999.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,747,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 127,566 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 113,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

