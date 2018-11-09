Childrens Place (PLCE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Childrens Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Childrens Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $146.90. 397,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.20. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 3.76%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, insider Jane T. Elfers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $13,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,091,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth about $239,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter worth about $260,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

