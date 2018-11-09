China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Holdings Lifted by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in China Mobile by 61.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

CHL stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

