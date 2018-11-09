Christopher C. Nash Sells 28,161 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) SVP Christopher C. Nash sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,621,228.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATGE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.67. 11,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,449. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/christopher-c-nash-sells-28161-shares-of-adtalem-global-education-inc-atge-stock.html.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.