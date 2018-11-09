Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

CHUY stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $41,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

