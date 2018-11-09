CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

CIX traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.97. The company had a trading volume of 873,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,309. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.38 and a 12-month high of C$30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$564.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.40000019502287 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Roy Ratnavel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,500.00. Also, insider Douglas J.R. Jamieson acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$37,062.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 218,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,822 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

