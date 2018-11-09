CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 17,191 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

WMB stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.57. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

