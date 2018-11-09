CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of IMO opened at $31.77 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

