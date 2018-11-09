CIBC Lowers Enbridge Income Fund (ENF) Price Target to C$30.75

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$31.60 to C$30.75 in a research note published on Monday morning.

ENF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge Income Fund from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.41.

Get Enbridge Income Fund alerts:

TSE ENF opened at C$32.28 on Monday. Enbridge Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$26.36 and a 12-month high of C$34.29.

Enbridge Income Fund (TSE:ENF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$113.14 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enbridge Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Enbridge Income Fund Company Profile

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund, holds energy infrastructure assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the 2,306-kilometre Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, and Southern Lights Pipeline, as well as other crude oil gathering pipelines and storage facilities in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec; and crude oil storage terminals and caverns in Hardisty, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.