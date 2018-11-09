Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

CBB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 674,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,666. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $751.86 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

