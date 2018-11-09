Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) shares were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 658,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 441,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBB shares. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $751.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,135,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 461,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 560.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 295,881 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth about $2,518,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter worth about $907,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/cincinnati-bell-cbb-stock-price-down-13-1.html.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.