Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352,801 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $67.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

