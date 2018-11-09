C&J Energy Services (CJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJ. Citigroup upped their price target on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded C&J Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,561. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 149.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 625,678 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 205.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 146.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,570 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 53.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.