CK USD Tops One Day Volume of $156.12 Million (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. CK USD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $156.12 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CK USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00015713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Allcoin. In the last seven days, CK USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00149268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00250064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $657.11 or 0.10232348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CK USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CK USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CK USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

