Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles Sells 2,000 Shares

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Louis Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $416,760.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.12. 9,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

