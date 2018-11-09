Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMTA stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -2.07. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $20.15.

Get Clementia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/clementia-pharmaceuticals-cmta-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients suffering from bone disorders and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, dry eye disease, and other diseases is in the Phase 3 MOVE Trial.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clementia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.