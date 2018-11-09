Clorox Co (CLX) COO Sells $8,531,324.95 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $8,531,324.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,355.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dawn C. Willoughby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of Clorox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87.

CLX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

