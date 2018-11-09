Cloudcall Group (CALL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Shares of Cloudcall Group PLC (LON:CALL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 8249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

In other news, insider Paul Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,900 ($14,242.78).

About Cloudcall Group (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and telephony products and services under the CloudCall name.

