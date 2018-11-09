Media stories about Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coates International earned a media sentiment score of -1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Coates International’s score:

Get Coates International alerts:

Shares of Coates International stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Coates International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/coates-international-cote-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-1-56.html.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Coates International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coates International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.