Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ COKE traded up $10.01 on Friday, hitting $192.40. The stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.29 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/coca-cola-bottling-co-consolidated-coke-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-29-eps.html.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.