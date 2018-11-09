Comerica Bank Sells 24,615 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

