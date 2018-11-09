Comerica Securities Inc. Purchases 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,675,000 after purchasing an additional 456,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,529,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,925,000 after purchasing an additional 165,658 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after purchasing an additional 152,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 561,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $109.37 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $117.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Securities Inc. Purchases 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/comerica-securities-inc-purchases-1254-shares-of-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.