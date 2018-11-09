Comerica Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,044 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after purchasing an additional 259,121 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 845,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 711,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $54.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

