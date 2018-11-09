Commerce Bank Acquires 412 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 33.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

