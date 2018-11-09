Commerce Bank Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,511 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,618,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,669,000 after purchasing an additional 323,005 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,894,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

