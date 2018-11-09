Commercial Metals (CMC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,533 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,670,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 408,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,908,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,500,000 after buying an additional 394,482 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 247,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

