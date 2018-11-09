Commerzbank Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €15.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.21 ($15.36).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.21 ($14.20) on Monday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

