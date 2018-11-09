Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €10.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.19 ($11.85).

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €8.71 ($10.13). The company had a trading volume of 8,126,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

