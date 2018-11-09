Commerzbank Reiterates “€8.00” Price Target for Deutz (DEZ)

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective from Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.07 ($10.54).

ETR DEZ opened at €6.73 ($7.82) on Friday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €8.25 ($9.59).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

