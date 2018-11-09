Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 356,417 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 170,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,011,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $119.33.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.
In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.