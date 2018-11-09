Commscope (COMM) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.525-4.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Commscope also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.34-0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commscope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

Get Commscope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,185,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,107. Commscope has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/commscope-comm-issues-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.