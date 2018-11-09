Comparing CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY) and EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC)

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) and EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

CARREFOUR SA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. CARREFOUR SA/S pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARREFOUR SA/S $91.47 billion 0.17 -$600.18 million $0.23 17.48 EAGLE POINT Cr/COM $65.29 million 5.11 $31.13 million $1.88 9.44

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CARREFOUR SA/S. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CARREFOUR SA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CARREFOUR SA/S and EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A EAGLE POINT Cr/COM 48.18% 10.44% 7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CARREFOUR SA/S and EAGLE POINT Cr/COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARREFOUR SA/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 EAGLE POINT Cr/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT Cr/COM is more favorable than CARREFOUR SA/S.

Summary

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 12,300 stores under group banners, including 1,528 hypermarkets; 3,273 supermarkets; 7,327 convenience stores; and 172 cash and carry stores. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

