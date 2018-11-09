Comparing Hallador Energy (HNRG) & L&L Energy (LLEN)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) and L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and L&L Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $271.63 million 0.69 $32.04 million $0.53 11.72 L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and L&L Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy 9.64% 3.07% 1.48% L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend. Hallador Energy pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hallador Energy and L&L Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%.

Volatility and Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L&L Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of L&L Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats L&L Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About L&L Energy

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

