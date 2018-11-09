Comparing Hooper Holmes (HPHW) and MYnd Analytics (MYND)

Hooper Holmes (OTCMKTS:HPHW) and MYnd Analytics (NASDAQ:MYND) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hooper Holmes and MYnd Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooper Holmes 0 0 0 0 N/A MYnd Analytics 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYnd Analytics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.95%. Given MYnd Analytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYnd Analytics is more favorable than Hooper Holmes.

Profitability

This table compares Hooper Holmes and MYnd Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A MYnd Analytics -1,059.72% -381.58% -214.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hooper Holmes and MYnd Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooper Holmes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYnd Analytics $130,000.00 88.28 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Hooper Holmes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYnd Analytics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of Hooper Holmes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of MYnd Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Hooper Holmes

Hooper Holmes, Inc. provides health and wellness services in the United States. The company offers on-site screenings and flu shots, laboratory testing, risk assessment, and sample collection services to individuals as part of health and wellness programs offered through organizations sponsoring such programs, including corporate and government employers, health plans, hospital systems, health care management companies, wellness companies, brokers and consultants, disease management organizations, reward administrators, third party administrators, clinical research organizations, and academic institutions. Its screening services include scheduling of individual and group screenings, and organizing health and wellness events; screening event management; provision and fulfillment of supplies at screening events; ScreeningPro tablet technology that streamlines the screening experience for participants eliminating the need to fill out paper forms; performing biometric health screenings; administration of flu shots, cotinine, and other specialized testing; coordination of lab testing of blood specimens and other fluids; onsite participant health and wellbeing coaching; onsite health consultation services; data processing and transmission; analytics to identify critical values of lab tests and notification services; the delivery of other onsite or in-home services; and support of data collection for academic and clinical research organizations. The company's health and wellness services include access to wellness portal; wellness assessments; incentive management; year-round education, activities, and individual and team challenges; health coaching for lifestyle, health risk improvement, and chronic condition management; data analytics and reporting; communication and engagement; and wellness program advisory services. It also offers assembly services for medical kits for sale to third parties. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About MYnd Analytics

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company primarily in the United States. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. It uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. The company also manages the delivery of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services through a network of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

