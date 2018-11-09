Comparing New York Health Care (BBAL) and LHC Group (LHCG)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) and LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

New York Health Care has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LHC Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New York Health Care and LHC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A LHC Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

LHC Group has a consensus target price of $105.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given LHC Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LHC Group is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Health Care and LHC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LHC Group $1.07 billion 2.82 $50.11 million $2.42 39.86

LHC Group has higher revenue and earnings than New York Health Care.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of LHC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and LHC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A LHC Group 3.85% 8.23% 5.77%

Summary

LHC Group beats New York Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. The Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The Community-Based Services segment offers a range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments. The company also operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, a rural health clinic, and a retail pharmacy, as well as offers physical therapy services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 318 home health services locations, 91 hospice locations, 12 community-based service locations, and 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 15 locations. LHC Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

