Comparing Paul Mueller (MUEL) & Mobile Mini (MINI)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) and Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Mobile Mini shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paul Mueller and Mobile Mini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paul Mueller -0.94% N/A N/A Mobile Mini 12.05% 7.95% 3.31%

Volatility & Risk

Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paul Mueller and Mobile Mini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Mini 1 4 4 0 2.33

Mobile Mini has a consensus price target of $47.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Mobile Mini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Mini is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Dividends

Mobile Mini pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Paul Mueller does not pay a dividend. Mobile Mini pays out 86.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mobile Mini has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paul Mueller and Mobile Mini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paul Mueller $167.96 million 0.20 -$2.33 million N/A N/A Mobile Mini $533.55 million 3.46 $122.22 million $1.16 35.65

Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than Paul Mueller.

Summary

Mobile Mini beats Paul Mueller on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures processing equipment for use in dairy farms; and various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical facilities worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment, pure water equipment, and thermal energy storage equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks and vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods. It also provides a range of specialty containment equipment comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, the company offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. It primarily leases its specialty products for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of February 2, 2018, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 215,000 storage solutions containers and office units; and 12,100 specialty containment units in the United State. Its network also consisted of 154 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Mobile Mini, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

